    iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): Enjoys A Superb Second Day!

    By Staff
    |

    iSmart Shankar, the Ram Pothineni starrer directed by Puri Jagannadh has turned out to be the talk among the masses. Being one of the prominent films of the season and the fact that it comes from a very reliable team, the expectations were spot on this film. iSmart Shankar lived up to those hype and promises. The phenomenal figures that the film achieved on its opening day at the box office proved that the film is here to stay. Did the movie perform equally well on its second day at the global box office. Read iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2) report to know further details regarding this.

    Increase In Number Of Shows

    iSmart Shankar received favourable response on its opening day. Owing to the food word of mouth that the film received, it is said that the film witnessed an increase in number of shows and centres on its second day, especially in AP/TS regions.

    Day 2 Collections AP/TS

    iSmart Shankar maintained good occupancy rate in majority of the centres, especially in the single screens. The movie is expected to have collected above Rs 5 crore share on its second day at the AP/TS regions on day 2.

    At The USA Box Office

    If reports are to be believed, the film minted above Rs 50 lakh on its day 1 at the USA box office. At the same time, the movie is expected to have taken the tally to around Rs 90 lakh within 2 days of run in theatres.

    Worldwide Box Office

    iSmart Shankar enjoyed a fabulous second day in total. If the reports doing the rounds on social media are to be believed, the film is expected to have made a share of in between Rs 6-6.5 crore on its second day.

    iSmart Shankar has reached new heights within two days of run itself. The movie is expected to have gone past the Rs 30 crore gross mark so far at the worldwide box office

    Read more about: ismart shankar ram pothineni
    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
