iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 2): Enjoys A Superb Second Day!

Increase In Number Of Shows

iSmart Shankar received favourable response on its opening day. Owing to the food word of mouth that the film received, it is said that the film witnessed an increase in number of shows and centres on its second day, especially in AP/TS regions.

Day 2 Collections AP/TS

iSmart Shankar maintained good occupancy rate in majority of the centres, especially in the single screens. The movie is expected to have collected above Rs 5 crore share on its second day at the AP/TS regions on day 2.

At The USA Box Office

If reports are to be believed, the film minted above Rs 50 lakh on its day 1 at the USA box office. At the same time, the movie is expected to have taken the tally to around Rs 90 lakh within 2 days of run in theatres.

Worldwide Box Office

iSmart Shankar enjoyed a fabulous second day in total. If the reports doing the rounds on social media are to be believed, the film is expected to have made a share of in between Rs 6-6.5 crore on its second day.