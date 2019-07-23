English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 5): Ram Pothineni Starrer Continues To Impress!

    By Staff
    |

    Tollywood is indeed having a grand time with iSmart Shankar, the big release of the month, performing up to the expectations bestowed on it. iSmart Shankar opened to good reports from the critics and the audiences. It enjoyed a scintillating first weekend with the Ram Pothineni movie fetching record collections. Especially, Sunday collections were extremely good for the movie with the film showing a steady increase in numbers. Did iSmart Shankar maintain the momentum on its first Monday as well? Read iSmart Shankar worldwide box office collections (Day 5) report to know further details regarding this.

    Did It Pass The Monday Test?

    The Monday test is so crucial for every Telugu movie. There are many movies that showed a decline in collections after phenomenal first weekend. But, iSmart Shankar has no signs of a huge dip and it should be said that the film has passed the Monday test.

    Good Occupancy Rates

    Being a Monday, a dip in the occupancy rate was expected, especially for the Morning shows. However, the reports doing the rounds on social media indicate that the evening shows were extremely promising for the movie.

    AP/TS Regions

    According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, iSmart Shankar is expected to have made a share of around Rs 2.5 crore on Monday from the AP/TS regions. These are definitely pretty impressive numbers.

    Worldwide Box Office

    iSmart Shankar is on its way to become Ram Pothineni's top performing movie at the US. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film is expected to have made a share of around Rs 3 crore on its fifth day at the worldwide box office.

    The reports suggest that the film has already break-even and entered the profit zone. After its 5th day at the box office, iSmart Shankar is expected to have crossed the Rs 25 crore share mark and the movie continues to impress with its run.

    More ISMART SHANKAR News

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue