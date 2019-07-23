iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 5): Ram Pothineni Starrer Continues To Impress!
Tollywood is indeed having a grand time with iSmart Shankar, the big release of the month, performing up to the expectations bestowed on it. iSmart Shankar opened to good reports from the critics and the audiences. It enjoyed a scintillating first weekend with the Ram Pothineni movie fetching record collections. Especially, Sunday collections were extremely good for the movie with the film showing a steady increase in numbers. Did iSmart Shankar maintain the momentum on its first Monday as well? Read iSmart Shankar worldwide box office collections (Day 5) report to know further details regarding this.
Did It Pass The Monday Test?
The Monday test is so crucial for every Telugu movie. There are many movies that showed a decline in collections after phenomenal first weekend. But, iSmart Shankar has no signs of a huge dip and it should be said that the film has passed the Monday test.
Good Occupancy Rates
Being a Monday, a dip in the occupancy rate was expected, especially for the Morning shows. However, the reports doing the rounds on social media indicate that the evening shows were extremely promising for the movie.
AP/TS Regions
According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, iSmart Shankar is expected to have made a share of around Rs 2.5 crore on Monday from the AP/TS regions. These are definitely pretty impressive numbers.
Worldwide Box Office
iSmart Shankar is on its way to become Ram Pothineni's top performing movie at the US. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film is expected to have made a share of around Rs 3 crore on its fifth day at the worldwide box office.
The reports suggest that the film has already break-even and entered the profit zone. After its 5th day at the box office, iSmart Shankar is expected to have crossed the Rs 25 crore share mark and the movie continues to impress with its run.