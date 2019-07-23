iSmart Shankar Worldwide Box Office Collections (Day 5): Ram Pothineni Starrer Continues To Impress!

Did It Pass The Monday Test?

The Monday test is so crucial for every Telugu movie. There are many movies that showed a decline in collections after phenomenal first weekend. But, iSmart Shankar has no signs of a huge dip and it should be said that the film has passed the Monday test.

Good Occupancy Rates

Being a Monday, a dip in the occupancy rate was expected, especially for the Morning shows. However, the reports doing the rounds on social media indicate that the evening shows were extremely promising for the movie.

AP/TS Regions

According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, iSmart Shankar is expected to have made a share of around Rs 2.5 crore on Monday from the AP/TS regions. These are definitely pretty impressive numbers.

Worldwide Box Office

iSmart Shankar is on its way to become Ram Pothineni's top performing movie at the US. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the film is expected to have made a share of around Rs 3 crore on its fifth day at the worldwide box office.