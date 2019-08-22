iSmart Shankar Worldwide Closing Collections: Ram Pothineni's Movie Proves To Be A Blockbuster

A Blockbuster

iSmart Shankar's worldwide theatrical rights had fetched Rs 20 crore, much to the delight of Ram fans. As the film has recovered over 172 per cent of the initial investment, it can be called a clean 'Blockbuster'.

A Hit In The Telugu States

iSmart Shankar, ended its run at the AP/TS box office with a closing share of Rs 31.6 crore and proved to be a runaway hit. Many feel that it found phenomenal success at the box office as it fared extremely well in most B and C centres.

Finer Deets

Ceded : Rs 5.45 crore

Nellore : Rs 1.05 crore

Nizam: Rs 13.60 crore

Guntur : Rs 1.95 crore

Krishna : Rs 2.00 crore

West : Rs 1.75 crore

East : Rs 2.05 crore

Uttarandhra : Rs 3.80 crore

ROI: Rs 1.90 crore

Overseas: Rs 1 crore

Puri Silences Detractors

Puri Jagannadh suffered a big setback when films such as Paisa Vasool and Mehbooba under-performed at the box office and left his fans in a state of disbelief. With iSmart Shankar hitting the jackpot, the ace filmmaker is back to winning ways, which should silence his detractors.

The Road Ahead...

Puri Jagannadh will soon be beginning work on the sequel to iSmart Shankar, titled Double iSmart. The film is likely to be wilder and massier than the first part. The buzz is that the Pokkiri director had decided to make a sequel even before iSmart Shankar hit screens.