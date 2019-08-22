English
    iSmart Shankar Worldwide Closing Collections: Ram Pothineni's Movie Proves To Be A Blockbuster

    By
    |

    iSmart Shankar, featuring actor Ram Pothineni in the lead role, hit screens on July 18, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. The film, helmed by mass director Puri Jagannadh, did well over the weekend and emerged as the top choice of the 'aam janta'. The masala-entertainer remained strong in Week 2 as well and destroyed Dear Comrade in most mass centres, which ruffled a few feathers. Now, iSmart Shankar has ended its box office run with a worldwide closing share of Rs 34.5 crore.

    A Blockbuster

    A Blockbuster

    iSmart Shankar's worldwide theatrical rights had fetched Rs 20 crore, much to the delight of Ram fans. As the film has recovered over 172 per cent of the initial investment, it can be called a clean 'Blockbuster'.

    A Hit In The Telugu States

    A Hit In The Telugu States

    iSmart Shankar, ended its run at the AP/TS box office with a closing share of Rs 31.6 crore and proved to be a runaway hit. Many feel that it found phenomenal success at the box office as it fared extremely well in most B and C centres.

    Finer Deets

    Finer Deets

    Ceded : Rs 5.45 crore

    Nellore : Rs 1.05 crore

    Nizam: Rs 13.60 crore

    Guntur : Rs 1.95 crore

    Krishna : Rs 2.00 crore

    West : Rs 1.75 crore

    East : Rs 2.05 crore

    Uttarandhra : Rs 3.80 crore

    ROI: Rs 1.90 crore

    Overseas: Rs 1 crore

    Puri Silences Detractors

    Puri Silences Detractors

    Puri Jagannadh suffered a big setback when films such as Paisa Vasool and Mehbooba under-performed at the box office and left his fans in a state of disbelief. With iSmart Shankar hitting the jackpot, the ace filmmaker is back to winning ways, which should silence his detractors.

    The Road Ahead...

    The Road Ahead...

    Puri Jagannadh will soon be beginning work on the sequel to iSmart Shankar, titled Double iSmart. The film is likely to be wilder and massier than the first part. The buzz is that the Pokkiri director had decided to make a sequel even before iSmart Shankar hit screens.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
