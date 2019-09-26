English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Jagapathi Babu To Play Grey Character In Prabhas 20?

    By
    |

    Jagapathi Babu is beyond any doubt one of the most versatile actors in Tollywood today. The seasoned performer, who specialises in negative roles, is loved by fans because of his suave screen presence and deadly looks. Now, he is in the limelight for a terrific reason. According to reports, 'Jaggu Bhai' has been roped in to play a key role in Prabhas 20, being referred to as 'Jaan'. The buzz is that he will be playing a grey character in the romantic-drama, giving Prabhas a tough time on the big screen. Jagapathi Babu is likely to join the shoot from the second schedule, slated to begin 'soon'.

    Prabhas's last big release Saaho did not do well in the Telugu states as it featured Bollywood actors in key roles. Following its lacklustre performance, 'Darling' asked the makers of Prabhas 20 to ensure that it did not alienate the Tollywood audience. Many feel that the team went in for Jagapathi Babu as he is a known face in Tollywood and a star in his own right.

    Jagapathi Babu To Play Grey Character In Prabhas 20

    In case you did not know, Prabhas 20 is being directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna and features the Baahubali hunk in a new avatar. The grapevine suggests that Tollywood's resident 'Rebel' will be going shirtless in a few scenes, making the film a feast for all concerned.

    Pooja Hegde is paired opposite Prabhas in Prabhas 20, marking her first collaboration with the much-loved star. A while ago, she had said that the film is going to a unique experience for movie buffs.

    Coming back to Jagapathi Babu, he will next be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The film, directed by noted director Surender Reddy, is slated to hit screens on October 2 in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi).

    So, are you looking forward to Jagapathi Babu's upcoming movies? Tell us in the space below.

    Source: Gulte

    More JAGAPATHI BABU News

    Read more about: jagapathi babu
    Story first published: Thursday, September 26, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue