Jagapathi Babu To Play Grey Character In Prabhas 20?

Jagapathi Babu is beyond any doubt one of the most versatile actors in Tollywood today. The seasoned performer, who specialises in negative roles, is loved by fans because of his suave screen presence and deadly looks. Now, he is in the limelight for a terrific reason. According to reports, 'Jaggu Bhai' has been roped in to play a key role in Prabhas 20, being referred to as 'Jaan'. The buzz is that he will be playing a grey character in the romantic-drama, giving Prabhas a tough time on the big screen. Jagapathi Babu is likely to join the shoot from the second schedule, slated to begin 'soon'.

Prabhas's last big release Saaho did not do well in the Telugu states as it featured Bollywood actors in key roles. Following its lacklustre performance, 'Darling' asked the makers of Prabhas 20 to ensure that it did not alienate the Tollywood audience. Many feel that the team went in for Jagapathi Babu as he is a known face in Tollywood and a star in his own right.

In case you did not know, Prabhas 20 is being directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna and features the Baahubali hunk in a new avatar. The grapevine suggests that Tollywood's resident 'Rebel' will be going shirtless in a few scenes, making the film a feast for all concerned.

Pooja Hegde is paired opposite Prabhas in Prabhas 20, marking her first collaboration with the much-loved star. A while ago, she had said that the film is going to a unique experience for movie buffs.

Coming back to Jagapathi Babu, he will next be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The film, directed by noted director Surender Reddy, is slated to hit screens on October 2 in five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi).

So, are you looking forward to Jagapathi Babu's upcoming movies? Tell us in the space below.

Source: Gulte