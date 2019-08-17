Janhvi Kapoor To Pair With Vijay Devarakonda In His Next?

The latest buzz in tinsel town is the talks about Janhvi Kapoor starring in Vijay Devarakonda's next flick after finishing Ajith Kumar's next, which is currently being referred to as Thala 60.

If reports in Telugu media are to be believed, Puri Jagannath has approached Janhvi Kapoor for his next film with Vijay Devarakonda. The actor is currently holding talks and will probably be pairing with the Telugu star. Let's keep our fingers crossed.

The movie is said to be a patriotic flick and will be made in four languages simultaneously, just like Devarakonda's previous release 'Dear Comrade'. Charmee Kaur, who is funding the film, took to Twitter to release the official announcement. She tweeted, "It's OFFICIAL!!! PC proudly announced our next project with one n only Vijay Deverkonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh ..Lavanya presentation under the banner PURI CONNECTS and PURI JAGANNADH TOURING TALKIES Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur.. More details coming soon.. till than stay tuned!!! Urs Charmee kaur. [sic]"

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was earlier rumoured to be considered for a Telugu movie with Mahesh Babu in 2015. She will be doing a key role in the Tamil action-thriller Thala 60. However, she will not be the female lead.

On the work front, Janhvi had recently shared pictures from the wrap-up party of the movie 'Kargil Girl', a biopic on Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena.

The actress is also currently shooting for her next film Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Roohiafza, which stars Raj Kummar Rao, is also keeping her busy.