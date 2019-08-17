English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Janhvi Kapoor To Pair With Vijay Devarakonda In His Next?

    By
    |

    The latest buzz in tinsel town is the talks about Janhvi Kapoor starring in Vijay Devarakonda's next flick after finishing Ajith Kumar's next, which is currently being referred to as Thala 60.

    jahnvi kapoor

    If reports in Telugu media are to be believed, Puri Jagannath has approached Janhvi Kapoor for his next film with Vijay Devarakonda. The actor is currently holding talks and will probably be pairing with the Telugu star. Let's keep our fingers crossed.

    The movie is said to be a patriotic flick and will be made in four languages simultaneously, just like Devarakonda's previous release 'Dear Comrade'. Charmee Kaur, who is funding the film, took to Twitter to release the official announcement. She tweeted, "It's OFFICIAL!!! PC proudly announced our next project with one n only Vijay Deverkonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh ..Lavanya presentation under the banner PURI CONNECTS and PURI JAGANNADH TOURING TALKIES Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur.. More details coming soon.. till than stay tuned!!! Urs Charmee kaur. [sic]"

    Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was earlier rumoured to be considered for a Telugu movie with Mahesh Babu in 2015. She will be doing a key role in the Tamil action-thriller Thala 60. However, she will not be the female lead.

    On the work front, Janhvi had recently shared pictures from the wrap-up party of the movie 'Kargil Girl', a biopic on Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena.

    The actress is also currently shooting for her next film Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Roohiafza, which stars Raj Kummar Rao, is also keeping her busy.

    More JANHVI KAPOOR News

    Read more about: janhvi kapoor
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue