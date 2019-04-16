Jersey Star Shraddha Srinath's Shocking Comments About Samantha And Nani Go Viral; Deets Inside!

A Dig At Samantha Akkineni?

During a recent interaction with the media, the powerhouse performer spoke about the Telugu remake of her Kannada hit U Turn and ended up taking a dig at Samantha Akkineni. Hinting that she was not happy with the remake, she said that no one can do the role better than her.

"I couldn't watch Telugu 'U-Turn' for more than half-an-hour. I am very possessive...can't imagine anyone else in the role done by me," she added

Sam Fans Attack Shraddha

As expected, her bold comments did not go down well with Sam fans who attacked the Vikram Vedha actress for 'insulting' an established star. Some of them even said that comparing the remake with the original version is not right.

Shraddha About Her 'Anna'

During the Jersey pre-release event, held yesterday (April 15, 2019), Shraddha once again grabbed plenty of attention when she called Nani 'anna' despite the fact that she plays Nani's wife in Jersey. Most fans felt that her remark was a little inappropriate as it went against the normal practice. Either way, Shraddha made a good impression on the fans a proved that she has the potential to be Tollywood's next big star.

The Road Ahead...

Interestingly, this is a busy time for Shraddha. Besides Jersey, she has the Kollywood biggie Nerkonda Paarvai in her kitty. The film, a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, will see her act with 'Thala' Ajith Kumar.