    Jersey Box Office Collections (Day 1): Nani’s Movie Takes Second-highest Opening Of 2019

    The year 2018 was a rather poor one for actor Nani as Krishnarjuna Yuddham and Devadas failed at the box office much to the shock of his well-wishers. To make matters worse, his stint of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 turned out to be a nightmare as he proved to be no match for Jr NTR who hosted the first season. With 2018 in the past, he is back with Jersey which hit screens yesterday (April 19, 2019). Now, the initial box office reports are out.

    Strikes Gold In Nizam

    As per a leading website, Jersey collected a share of Rs 1.90 crore in Nizam and emerged as the second highest opener of 2019 much to the delight of the Natural Star's fans.

    Jersey Fails The Majili Test

    Despite the good opening, Jersey has not been able to beat Majili in Nizam. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's film, which too had a cricket backdrop, had raked in Rs 1.94 crore in the area on the opening day and emerged as a big winner.

    About Jersey

    Jersey is an emotional sports-drama that revolves around how a 36-year-old cricketer makes a comeback to the 22 yards after a hiatus and attempts to redeem himself. The film has Shraddha Srinath as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut.

    To Road Ahead…

    Given the healthy WOM and Nani's immense popularity, Jersey is likely to have a solid weekend and experience good growth. As such, the first weekend collections are set to be pretty good. All in all, Nani is back in form much to the delight of his fans.

    Read more about: jersey Nani
    Story first published: Saturday, April 20, 2019, 10:03 [IST]
