Jersey Box Office Collections (Day 1): Nani’s Movie Takes Second-highest Opening Of 2019

Strikes Gold In Nizam

As per a leading website, Jersey collected a share of Rs 1.90 crore in Nizam and emerged as the second highest opener of 2019 much to the delight of the Natural Star's fans.

Jersey Fails The Majili Test

Despite the good opening, Jersey has not been able to beat Majili in Nizam. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's film, which too had a cricket backdrop, had raked in Rs 1.94 crore in the area on the opening day and emerged as a big winner.

About Jersey

Jersey is an emotional sports-drama that revolves around how a 36-year-old cricketer makes a comeback to the 22 yards after a hiatus and attempts to redeem himself. The film has Shraddha Srinath as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut.

About Jersey

Jersey is an emotional sports-drama that revolves around how a 36-year-old cricketer makes a comeback to the 22 yards after a hiatus and attempts to redeem himself. The film has Shraddha Srinath as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut.

To Road Ahead…

Given the healthy WOM and Nani's immense popularity, Jersey is likely to have a solid weekend and experience good growth. As such, the first weekend collections are set to be pretty good. All in all, Nani is back in form much to the delight of his fans.