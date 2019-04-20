Jersey Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers For Download; Links Go Viral

Leaked In Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate development, Jersey has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly of ordinary quality. Needless to say, the leak is a heartless act which might ruffle a few feathers.

Will The Box Office Collections Be Affected?

Jersey is a crucial release for Nani as his last two films were big disappointments. The film, which did a pre-release business of Rs 26 crore, needs to have a good first weekend in order to emerge as a hit. As the full movie has been leaked online, the box office collections are likely to be affected big time which is quite unfortunate.

The Background

The infamous gang Tamilrockers is known for leaking new movies within hours of their release. NTR Kathanayakudu, F2 , Lakshmi's NTR and Majili are just a few movies that fell prey to piracy due to the gang. Tamilrockers has also illegally released Bollywood movies like Zero and Akshay Kumar's Kesari and proved that it is a bigger menace than one could have imagined.

About Jersey

Jersey, directed by Gowtham Tinnauri, is a sports-drama that revolves around a cricketer's fight with his past while focusing on his bond with his kid. The film features actress Shraddha Srinath in the lead and is the first Tollywood movie of her career. Jersey has been praised by fans and celebs alike. Yesterday, Jr NTR praised Nani for delivering a solid performance in the film and this created a buzz in the industry.