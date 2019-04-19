Jersey Movie Review: Live Updates About The Nani And Shraddha Srinath Starrer
It is no secret that the dashing and charming Nani is one of the most talented and accomplished young stars in Tollywood. The 'Natural Star' enjoys a pretty remarkable fan following due to his magnetic screen presence, raw looks, remarkable versatility as a performer and friendly nature. During his illustrious career, he has starred in quite a few well-received movies and this has helped him become a synonym for success.
At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest release Jersey which is slated to hit screens today (April 19, 2019). The film, featuring him in the role of a cricketer, has a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this might help it emerge as a success.
The first shows of Jersey are set to begin. Stay tuned for the live review.
Also, here are some of the big talking points about Jersey.
Will Nani Bounce Back?
Last year, Nani suffered a big setback when Krishnarjuna Yuddham flopped at the box office while failing to impress critics. To make matters worse, Devadas too did not fare as well as expected. The hearttnrob will be hoping to bounce back with Jersey, silencing his critics big time.
Shraddha’s Big Moment!
Kannada beauty Shraddha Srinath, a powerhouse performer, is set to make her Tollywood debut with Jersey. The trailer suggests that she has a meaty role in the sports-drama which might help her find a foothold in the Telugu film industry.
Nani Is Confident About Jersey
Meanwhile, Nani is quite confident about the film and feels that he has a winner on his hands. Recently, he had said that Jersey is a ‘genuinely good' film which has struck a chord with him.
"I have never experienced a string of emotions as strong as I went through while shooting for this film. I felt very close to the character I played, and on the last day of the shoot, I had tears in my eyes that I can't be that character anymore," he told a leading website.
A Sure Shot Winner?
Jersey seems to be the perfect watch for the summer as it focuses on cricket, a National obsession, while highlighting the strong bond between a father and his son. The buzz is that it might click with sports enthusiasts and the family audience alike.