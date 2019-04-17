Jersey Pre-release Business: Nani's Sports-drama Fails To Beat Krishna Arjuna Yuddham And Devadas

Jersey Pre-release Business

Jersey has reportedly done a worldwide pre-release business of Rs 26 crore and managed to become the talk of the town for the right reasons. The all-important AP and TS rights have been acquired for Rs 20 crore which is a respectable figure considering that Jersey is not exactly a mass pot-boiler.

A Setback?

Jersey has, however, failed to beat Krishna Arjuna Yuddham and Devadas in terms of the pre-release business. Merlapaka Gandhi's film had collected Rs 30 crore prior to its release while the Sriram Aditya-directed action-comedy has done a pre-release business of Rs 35 crore. Given the fact that these films did not live up to expectations, the relatively lower pre-release business might be a blessing for Nani.

Nani Is Confident!

Meanwhile, Nani is pretty confident about the film. He had recently said that Jersey is such a genuinely good movie that he would not like to tag it as a 'hit' or a 'blockbuster' and implied that it would be a big winner for him.

To Conclude...

Online bookings for Jersey in the US are already underway and the response is phenomenal. The film, directed by Gowtham Tannauri, revolves around the bond between an ageing cricketer and his son which is likely to help it emerge as the top choice of the family audience.

So, are you looking forward to Jersy? Will it live up to expectations? Comments, please!