Jersey's Second Single Has Released: Spirit Of Jersey Is Inspiring!

Jersey is the upcoming film of Nani and it is one of the most promising upcoming Telugu films of the summer season. Nani will be seen playing a cricketer in this movie, which has been directed by Gautam Tinnanuri.

The makers of Jersey have now come up with second single of the movie as promised and it hit the online circuits at 6:03 PM. The song, which has been set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander has been sung by Kaala Bhairava. As promised by the makers, this song is indeed a special one. This song, which has been titled as Spirit Of Jersey is an energetic as well as an inspiring number.

Take a look at the Jersey Second Single Lyrical Video Here..

Earlier, the makers had released the first single from Jersey, which had gained huge attention. It was released on the special day of Valentine's Day and the song was a romantic number. The lyrical video of the song sung by Anirudh ravichander has already fetched above 2.6 Million views on YouTube.

Jersey is expected to hit the theatres in April 2019. Shradhdha Srinath will be seen essaying the role of leading lady in the movie. The film also features Sathyaraj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju etc., in important roles.