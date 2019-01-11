Jersey Teaser To Be Released Tomorrow At 12:05 PM

If you are a fan of the much-loved Nani then we have some good news in store for you. The 'Natural Star' took to Twitter and shared some good news with his followers. He confirmed that the teaser of his eagerly-awaited Jersey is going to be launched/ released at 12.05 PM tomorrow (January 12, 2019). And, as expected, this announcement created a god deal of buzz amongst the fans. Jersey is Nani's first major release of the year and it is a crucial one for him.

Jersey is touted to be a sports-dram and it features Nani in the role of a cricketer. The movie is likely to revolve around the hardships faced by a professional sportsperson. Jersey features Shraddha Srinath as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. The fresh pairing could be a big highlight of Jersey.

Interestingly, 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for Nani. His production venture Awe received rave reviews from the critics and tuned out to be a hit. It featured Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Eesha Rebba in the lead.

While Awe was a success, Nani's big release Devadas failed to work at the box office and ended up being a letdown. The Eega star's stint as the host of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 too was not as successful as expected. Let us hope that 2019 proves to be a better year for him.