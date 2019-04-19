Jersey Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Have To Say About Nani’s Movie

There's no denying the fact that 2018 was a bad year for Nani. His first release Krishnarjuna Yuddham underperformed at the box office while failing to impress movie buffs. Thereafter, he returned to the big screen with Devadas which opened to a good response before crashing big time. With 2018 in the past, the 'Natural Star' is in the limelight due to Jersey which is slated to release today (April 19, 2019).

The film, directed by Gowtham Tinnauri, features Nani in the role of a cricketer while exploring his bond with his son. The trailer suggests that it is going to be an emotional affair. The film features Shraddha Srinath as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut.

The first shows of Jersey are set to begin. Here is the Jersey Twitter review.

rohan @rrohanreddy #jersey Won the Hearts and @NameisNani is the Man of the Match 🏆 what an amazing actor this man is, I wonder if we can ever put a dark spot on his acting. Wooowww just Woooowwww for your dedication. Thanks for coming to Telugu industry 😊 Sushanth Nallapareddy @sushanthreddy #Jersey is a heartwarming sports drama... with a towering career best performance from Nani. 2nd half gets a bit lagged towards end but the climax makes it up for that. Movie has many touching moments with terrific Score from anirudh. Give it a shot... Mohan Ujwal @MOHANUJWAL #Jersey. One of the best emotional and inspiring movie I have watched after a while. @NameisNani garu, mee acting ki 🙌. Glad you didn't become a director, would have missed u on silver screen. @ShraddhaSrinath impeccable and cute. @anirudhofficial aa bgm 🤟🙏.

#JERSEY Localboy @Localboy123 #Jersey Man Nani what an actor. Dude delivered the best performance of his career. I loved the film but it may be a little emotional for some. But the climax was great and it was super well made. People shouldnt miss out on it.

