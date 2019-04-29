Jersey Vs Kanchana 3 AP And TS Box Office Collections (10 Days): Lawrence Spoils Nani's Party

10 Days Collections

According to trade reports, Jersey collected Rs 1.05 crore at the AP and TS box office on Sunday (April 28, 2019) and remained fairly stable. Its 10-day collections stand at Rs 19.01 crore which is a good figure.

Kanchana 3 Wrecks The Jersey Express

The horror-comedy Kanchana 3, which released alongside Jersey, collected Rs 0.87 crore in the Telugu states on Day 10 and continued its dream run. Its 10-day gross stands at Rs 16.26 crore which is an exceptionally good figure for a Tamil movie. The Raghava Lawrence starrer has already been declared as a 'Superhit'.

Jersey Hits The Right Notes

Meanwhile, Jersey has impressed fans and celebs alike. Some time ago, Allu Arjun had praised the movie and hailed the Eega actor for delivering the performance of a lifetime.

"Just watched JERSEY. Brilliant heart touching film. I loved every aspect of it. Congratulations to the entire team. @NameisNani you rocked the show , your best film & best best performance by far. All artists & technicians did a splendid job. @ShraddhaSrinath@anirudhofficial. nailed it . Last and most imp. the captain Gowtham Tinnanuri . Splendid work . Steady & Bold . Such a sweet film. Movie lovers ...its a Must watch," the 'Stylish Star' had written.

To Conclude...

Jersey is likely to remain stable for a few more days before ending its run on a decent note. It is a good comeback for Nani but the results could have been a lot better. Enough said!