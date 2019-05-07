Jersey Vs Kanchana 3 AP And TS Box Office Collections Update: Raghava Lawrence Overpowers Nani

Jersey Passes The Test

According to reports, Jersey has collected Rs 21.48 crore at the AP/TS box office in 18 days and emerged as the top choice of the target audience. The film's total worldwide collections stand at Rs 30.88 crore which is a respectable figure.

Kanchana 3 Plays Spoilsport

Interestingly, Jersey has proved to be no match for Kanchana 3 which released on the same day. The Raghava Lawrence starrer has raked in Rs 18.85 crore at the AP/TS box office in 18 days and emerged as a blockbuster. The figures are simply phenomenal considering the fact Kanchan 3 is a dubbed movie.

Jersey Wins Hearts

Meanwhile, Jersey has managed to impress moviegoers and stars alike. Praising the sports-drama, Jr NTR had said that it is an 'emotional roller-coaster'.

"#Jersey is an outstanding film that took me on a roller coaster ride. Hats off to Gautam Tinnanuri for choosing such a subject and executing it with conviction and brilliance. Kudos to the cast and crew who excelled and supported Gautam's vision. Bro @NameisNani , you have hit the ball out of the park with a stellar performance! Brilliant, Brilliant, BRILLIANT ! I will cherish your performance for a long time to come and I am super proud of you #Jersey," he had tweeted.

he Bottomline

Unlike Kanchana 3, Jersey does not really have a mass connect and this seems to have made the difference. While the film has not proved to be the smash hit many fans had expected it to be, the fact remains that it marks Nani's return to form. Enough said!