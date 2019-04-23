Jersey Vs Kanchana 3 AP And TS Box Office Collections (4 Days): Lawrence Gives Nani A Tough Fight

Jersey On A Roll

As per a leading website, Jersey collected Rs 2.56 crore at the AP/TS box office yesterday (April 22, 2019) and passed the 'Monday Test' with flying colours. Its gross collections stand at Rs 13.39 crore which is an impressive figure.

Kanchana 3 Gives Jersey A Fight

Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 , which hit sctreens alongside Jersey, too has exceeded expectations in the Telugu states. It 4-day gross stands at around Rs 11 crore which is quite good for a dubbed movie. Needless to say, its strong performance is a bit a of a problem for Jersey

Jersey Wins Hearts

Jersey has emerged as the top choice of fans and celebs alike. Shortly after the film's release, Allu Arjun had praised Nani for hitting it out of the park.

"Just watched JERSEY. Brilliant heart touching film. I loved every aspect of it. Congratulations to the entire team. @NameisNani you rocked the show , your best film & best best performance by far. All artists & technicians did a splendid job. @ShraddhaSrinath @anirudhofficial," he had added.

The likes of Vijay Deverakonda and Jr NTR too have praised Nani's film.

The Road Ahead...

Jersey is likely to remain strong in the coming days which might help it breakeven. However, the sports-drama might slow down once Avengers Endgame hits screens on Friday (April 26, 2019). Either way, Jersey has emerged as a landmark movie for Nani.