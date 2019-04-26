Jersey Vs Kanchana 3 AP And TS Box Office Collections (7 Days): Lawrence Dominates Nani!

Jersey Flatters To Deceive?

According to reports, Jersey raked in nearly Rs 17 crore at the AP and TS box office in Week 1 and emerged as the top choice of the target audience. However, it still needs to rake in a further Rs 3 crore in order to be a profitable venture which is a cause of worry for the makers.

Lawrence Dominates Nani

Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3, which released alongside Jersey, has done exceptionally well in the Telugu states and sidelined Nani's film in the B and C centres. The horror-comedy collected Rs 14.25 crore in the first week and emerged as a profitable venture. Kanchana's mass appeal seems to have helped it score a big win over jersey.

Jersey Wins Hearts

Despite the average performance, Jersey has impressed celebs and moviegoers big time. A few days ago, Jr NTR had said that the film is an emotional rollercoaster and praised the 'Natural Star' for delivering a good performance.



"Bro @NameisNani , you have hit the ball out of the park with a stellar performance! Brilliant, Brilliant, BRILLIANT ! I will cherish your performance for a long time to come and I am super proud of you #Jersey," he had added.

The Road Ahead...

Avengers Endgame, which hit screens today (April 26, 2019) , is likely to be the top choice of movie buffs in the A centres and this might wreck Jersey in the coming days. However, it is unlikely to affect Kanchana 3 big time as Lawrence's movie is meant for the B and C centres.