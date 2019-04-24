Jersey Vs Kanchana 3 Box Office Collections (Day 5): Nani Struggles To Deal With The Lawrence Mania

Jersey Stays Strong

According to reports, Jersey raked in nearly Rs 1.66 crore at the AP and TS box office on Tuesday (April 23, 2019) and continued its good run. The sports-drama's total collections currently Rs 14.35 crore which is a fair figure.

Kanchana 3 Spoils The Jersey Bash

The Kollywood horror-comedy Kanchana 3, which released alongside Jersey, has fared exceptionally well in the Telugu states and proved to be a nightmare for Nani's movie. The Raghava Lawrence starrer collected Rs 1.42 crore on Day 5 and remained stable. Its total 5-day gross stands at Rs 12.42 crore which makes it a profitable venture.

Winning Hearts

Despite this unexpected problem, Jersey has impressed several Tollywood stars. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda said that he choked up while watching the movie.

"Jersey I choked up, I clapped, I rooted for Arjun.@NameisNani - Full love to you. @gowtam19 - I am so excited to see all that you have in store. Note - Nani should play for SRH. What striking," he added.

To Conclude...

Jersey is likely to remain stable at the box office today (April 24, 2019) and tomorrow (April 25, 2019), raking in decent numbers. However, it might run into big trouble once Avengers Endgame releases on Friday (April 26, 2019). Enough said!