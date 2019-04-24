English
    Jersey Vs Kanchana 3 Box Office Collections (Day 5): Nani Struggles To Deal With The Lawrence Mania

    Last year, actor Nani added a new dimension to his career when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 and gave his fans a reason to rejoice. Unfortunately, the 'Natural Star' proved to be no match for Jr NTR which killed the buzz around the show. To make matters worse, his films Krishnarjuna Yuddham and Devadas failed to live up to expectations. With the setbacks behind him, the 'Natural Star' is currently in the limelight due to his film Jersey which released on Friday (April 19, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office.

    Five days later, Jersey is still going strong even though its collections are not as good as expected. Here is the full report.

    Jersey Stays Strong

    According to reports, Jersey raked in nearly Rs 1.66 crore at the AP and TS box office on Tuesday (April 23, 2019) and continued its good run. The sports-drama's total collections currently Rs 14.35 crore which is a fair figure.

    Kanchana 3 Spoils The Jersey Bash

    The Kollywood horror-comedy Kanchana 3, which released alongside Jersey, has fared exceptionally well in the Telugu states and proved to be a nightmare for Nani's movie. The Raghava Lawrence starrer collected Rs 1.42 crore on Day 5 and remained stable. Its total 5-day gross stands at Rs 12.42 crore which makes it a profitable venture.

    Winning Hearts

    Despite this unexpected problem, Jersey has impressed several Tollywood stars. Recently, Vijay Deverakonda said that he choked up while watching the movie.

    "Jersey I choked up, I clapped, I rooted for Arjun.@NameisNani - Full love to you. @gowtam19 - I am so excited to see all that you have in store. Note - Nani should play for SRH. What striking," he added.

    To Conclude...

    Jersey is likely to remain stable at the box office today (April 24, 2019) and tomorrow (April 25, 2019), raking in decent numbers. However, it might run into big trouble once Avengers Endgame releases on Friday (April 26, 2019). Enough said!

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 15:59 [IST]
