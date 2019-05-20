Jersey Vs Kanchana 3 AP/TS Closing Box Office Collections: Raghava Lawrence Spoils Nani's Party
There's no denying that 2018 was an nightmarish year for actor Nani as he delivered two consecutive flops which took a toll on his standing in the industry. His first release Krishnarjuna Yuddham sank without a trace and ended up being an embarrassment for all concerned. His next release Devadas too under-performed at the box office much to the shock of his fans. To make matters worse, his stint on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 turned out to be a disaster as he proved to be no match for Jr NTR.
With 2018 in the past, Nani finally has a big reason to celebrate as his Jersey has found success at the box office.
Jersey Closing Collections
According to reports, Jersey has ended its box office run on a good note and exceeded expectations. The film's final AP/TS share stands at 20.46 crore which means it has made a recovery of 109 per cent.
Kanchana 3 Too Succeeds
The film could, however, have done better had it not released alongside Kanchana 3. The Raghava Lawrence starrer's final AP/TS share stands at Rs 17.1 crore and this means that it has made a recovery of 115 per cent and emerged as a bigger hit.
The Difference Maker
Jersey managed to impress fans and critics alike who called it an emotional and compelling affair. The sports-drama, however, failed to make an impact in the B and C centrers as it was low on mass elements which had a negative impact on its BO run. On the other hand, the massy Kanchana 3 did very well in the smaller cities and emerged as a runaway hit.
To Conclude..
With Jersey in the past, Nani is likely to turn is attention to Gang Leader which features him in a new avatar. On the other hand, Raghava Lawrence will soon begin work on Kanchana 4 which will be shot in 3D against an impressive budget. Lawrence was also supposed to direct the Hindi version of Kanchan 2 but opted following the release of the first look poster.