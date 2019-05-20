Jersey Vs Kanchana 3 AP/TS Closing Box Office Collections: Raghava Lawrence Spoils Nani's Party

Jersey Closing Collections

According to reports, Jersey has ended its box office run on a good note and exceeded expectations. The film's final AP/TS share stands at 20.46 crore which means it has made a recovery of 109 per cent.

Kanchana 3 Too Succeeds

The film could, however, have done better had it not released alongside Kanchana 3. The Raghava Lawrence starrer's final AP/TS share stands at Rs 17.1 crore and this means that it has made a recovery of 115 per cent and emerged as a bigger hit.

The Difference Maker

Jersey managed to impress fans and critics alike who called it an emotional and compelling affair. The sports-drama, however, failed to make an impact in the B and C centrers as it was low on mass elements which had a negative impact on its BO run. On the other hand, the massy Kanchana 3 did very well in the smaller cities and emerged as a runaway hit.

To Conclude..

With Jersey in the past, Nani is likely to turn is attention to Gang Leader which features him in a new avatar. On the other hand, Raghava Lawrence will soon begin work on Kanchana 4 which will be shot in 3D against an impressive budget. Lawrence was also supposed to direct the Hindi version of Kanchan 2 but opted following the release of the first look poster.