Jersey VS Kanchana 3 Box Office Prediction: A Good Contest Is On Cards!

Jersey Is Leading In The Number Of Screens

Nani's Jersey is undoubtedly leading the race as far as number of screens are considered. It has got the major chunk of screens in prominent centre like Hyderabad and the film is rightly set for a grand opening

Kanchana 3

At the same time, Kanchana 3 is also not far behind with the film getting a decent number of screens. More importantly, both the Telugu as well as Tamil versions of the movie are coming out in the theatres.

Advance Booking

The advance booking is good for both the movies. Nani's Jersey is leading the race as far as the response for online booking is considered in the city centres. Kanchans 3 too has received good response for advance booking, especially in the single screens and the evening shows.

Open

Both the films are assured a good opening at the box office. Considering the number of screens as well as the trend with the advance booking, Jersey is expected to garner a higher opening. Nevertheless, Kanchana 3 is also expected to offer a tight competition for the top spot by getting a good opening.

A good Contest Is On Cards

Kanchana series of movies have met with a good reception in Telugu speaking regions. Especially, Kanchan 2 was a gigantic success. Similarly, Jersey has a buzz similar to any other big movies of recent times and being a sports based film, the Nani starrer is sure to garner the interest of all sections of audiences. In such a scenario, it would be an interesting box office clash to watch out for between these movies, especially in the long run. The initial WOM will play a huge role for both the movies.