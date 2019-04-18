Jersey VS Kanchana 3 Box Office Prediction: A Good Contest Is On Cards!
The stage is set for the next set of big releases in Tollywood. Jersey, the Nani starrer is set to start its rule in the theatres and the film has a good buzz surrouning it. The trailer of Jersey had created a huge impact and a class entertainer is being awaited. Jersey won't be the solo release of this week as Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 is also coming out in the theatres on April 19, 2019. This much-awaited movie also carries good hype and we definitely can expect a very health contest at the box office in the days to come. Read Jersey Vs Kanchana 3 box office prediction report to know more.
Jersey Is Leading In The Number Of Screens
Nani's Jersey is undoubtedly leading the race as far as number of screens are considered. It has got the major chunk of screens in prominent centre like Hyderabad and the film is rightly set for a grand opening
Kanchana 3
At the same time, Kanchana 3 is also not far behind with the film getting a decent number of screens. More importantly, both the Telugu as well as Tamil versions of the movie are coming out in the theatres.
Advance Booking
The advance booking is good for both the movies. Nani's Jersey is leading the race as far as the response for online booking is considered in the city centres. Kanchans 3 too has received good response for advance booking, especially in the single screens and the evening shows.
Open
Both the films are assured a good opening at the box office. Considering the number of screens as well as the trend with the advance booking, Jersey is expected to garner a higher opening. Nevertheless, Kanchana 3 is also expected to offer a tight competition for the top spot by getting a good opening.
A good Contest Is On Cards
Kanchana series of movies have met with a good reception in Telugu speaking regions. Especially, Kanchan 2 was a gigantic success. Similarly, Jersey has a buzz similar to any other big movies of recent times and being a sports based film, the Nani starrer is sure to garner the interest of all sections of audiences. In such a scenario, it would be an interesting box office clash to watch out for between these movies, especially in the long run. The initial WOM will play a huge role for both the movies.
