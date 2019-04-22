Jersey Vs Majili Box Office Collections First Weekend: Nani's Film Fails To Beat The Chay Starrer
It is no secret that 2018 was a pretty terrible year for Nani. His stint on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 turned out to be a disaster as he proved to be no match for Jr NTR who had hosted the much-loved first season. To make matters worse, his big releases Krishnarjuna Yuddham and Devadas did not quite live up to expectations. At present, he is in the limelight due to his latest release Jersey which released on April 19, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. Now, it opening weekend verdict is out.
A Decent First Weekend
According a leading website, Jersey collected a share of Rs 4.92 crore in Nizam and ended its first weekend on a decent note much to the delight of Nani's fans.
No Match For Majili
Jersey has, however, failed to beat Majili which too had a cricket backdrop. The Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni starrer had collected Rs 5.24 crore in Nizam during its first weekend and emerged as a big hit.
Jersey Wins Hearts
Jersey has managed to impress fans and celebs alike which is quite a rare feat. Shorrtly after the film's release, Tarak had praised the 'Natural Star' for delivering a compelling performance and described Jersey as an 'emotional roller-coaster'
"Bro @NameisNani , you have hit the ball out of the park with a stellar performance! Brilliant, Brilliant, BRILLIANT ! I will cherish your performance for a long time to come and I am super proud of you #Jersey," he added.
Similarly, 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun too had praised Jersey.
To Conclude...
Jersey is likely to witness a slight drop in collections today (April 22, 2019) as it is the first Monday which is not a major cause of concern for the makers. The film might, however, run into trouble once Avengers Endgame releases on April 26, 2019. Either way, Jersey is a special movie for Nani as it marks his retyrn to form. Enough said!
Jersey Twitter Review: Here Is What Fans Have To Say About Nani's Movie