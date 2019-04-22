Jersey Vs Majili Box Office Collections First Weekend: Nani's Film Fails To Beat The Chay Starrer

A Decent First Weekend

According a leading website, Jersey collected a share of Rs 4.92 crore in Nizam and ended its first weekend on a decent note much to the delight of Nani's fans.

No Match For Majili

Jersey has, however, failed to beat Majili which too had a cricket backdrop. The Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni starrer had collected Rs 5.24 crore in Nizam during its first weekend and emerged as a big hit.

Jersey Wins Hearts

Jersey has managed to impress fans and celebs alike which is quite a rare feat. Shorrtly after the film's release, Tarak had praised the 'Natural Star' for delivering a compelling performance and described Jersey as an 'emotional roller-coaster'

"Bro @NameisNani , you have hit the ball out of the park with a stellar performance! Brilliant, Brilliant, BRILLIANT ! I will cherish your performance for a long time to come and I am super proud of you #Jersey," he added.

Similarly, 'Stylish Star' Allu Arjun too had praised Jersey.

To Conclude...

Jersey is likely to witness a slight drop in collections today (April 22, 2019) as it is the first Monday which is not a major cause of concern for the makers. The film might, however, run into trouble once Avengers Endgame releases on April 26, 2019. Either way, Jersey is a special movie for Nani as it marks his retyrn to form. Enough said!