    Jessie Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers; Link Goes Viral

    The horror-comedy Where Is The Venkatalakshmi, featuring Raai Laxmi in the lead, arrived in theatres yesterday (March 15, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Sadly, it was leaked online by the notorious gang Tamilrockers within hours of its release and this ruffled a few feathers. The leak also had a negative impact on its Day 2 collections. Now, Tamilrockers has leaked the Telugu horror-thriller Jessie for free download.

    Jessie Leaked In Tamilockers

    In an unfortunate and unacceptable development, Jessie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is reportedly of good audio and video quality. The leak is a cruel which is bound to ruffle a few feathers.

    Fans Condemn The Leak!

    As expected, several fans have condemned the leak and asked their fellow cinephiles to refrain from downloading the pirated version. Some of them have also asked the authorities to take action against those behind the leak.

    Collections To Be Affected?

    Jessie, featuring Kabir Dulhan Singh and Atul Kulkarni, has been shot against a relatively small budget and lacks a mass connect. It needs to do well in Week 1 and rely on a good WOM to emerge as a success. As the full movie has been leaked online, its box office collections are likely to be affected

    About Tamilockers

    Tamilrockers, a major threat to the film industry, is infamous for leaking new movies on Day 1 itself. NTR Mahanayakudu, Yatra and 4 Letters are just a few of the recent Tollywood releases that have suffered because of the infamous group. Tamilrockers has also leaked Hindi movies like Zero, The Accidental Prime Minister, Total Dhamaal and proved that it is a bigger nuisance than expected.

    To Conclude...

    The likes of Vishal and young heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda have often urged fans to refrain from encouraging piracy. Moreover, a few illegal websites have also been shut down. While these actions have had some impact, the issue still persists. Let's hope that those in authority come up with a solution to the issue at the earliest. Piracy is a crime and it cannot be accepted under any circumstances. Enough said!

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
