Jr NTR A Better Actor Than Mahesh Babu? Director’s Shocking Statement Goes Viral

Are you a fan of young actor Jr NTR? If yes, then we have some terrific news for you. During a recent interaction with the media, Falaknuma Das director Vishwak Sen revealed that he is a big admirer of the 'Young Tiger' and considers him to be a wonderful performer. He went on to add that he liked Mahesh Babu during his formative years but later decided to become a fan of the Rakhi actor.

"During my childhood I used to be a fan of Mahesh Babu but after growing up, I became a diehard fan of NTR. I haven't seen a star who acts like NTR till now. He is the best actor in India. However well I can act, I can never tell the lengthy dialogue NTR delivered in Yamadonga and except NTR no other actor can do it. None can match the dancing skills of NTR," he added.

Needless to say, this is big statement which might upset 'Prince' fans big time.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently working on RRR which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga, features Ram Charan as the parallel lead and is slated to release next year. Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt too are a part of the cast.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is currently in the limelight because of Maharshi which hjas proved to be a hit. He will next be seen in the Anil Ravipudi-directed Sarileru Neekevvaru.

