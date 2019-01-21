NTR Kathanayakudu: Is This Why Jr NTR Refused To Talk About The NTR Biopic?

Jr NTR-Balakrishna Rift

The rumoured rift between Tarak and NBK has been one of the most keenly discussed issues in the Telugu film industry for many years now. While Abbai and Babai shared the stage during the Aravinda Sametha success meet and the NTR Kathanayakudu audio launch, many felt that their interaction was extremely formal and lacked warmth. As such, there might still be a few differences between the two.

He Might Not Have Liked NTR Kathanayakudu

Many critics felt that even though NBK's performance was quite solid, he did not look convincing as the young NTR. There is a strong possibility that Tarak too might have felt the same way. In fact, he might not have found the film to be a satisfying experience. Post this, he might have refrained from saying anything about the movie in order to avoid a controversy.

Is Jr NTR Unhappy With Team NTR Kathanayakudu?

Kalyan Ram got the opportunity to play Harikrishna in NTR Kathanayakudu. Similarly, several other stars-right from Sumanth to Hansika Motwani-- were roped in to play iconic characters in NTR Kathanayakudu. Justifying the move NKR had said that a star of Tarak's stature can't be asked to do a small role in a big film as it might not go down well with his fans. The decision to refrain from including him in the cast might be another big reason behind the stoic silence.

No One Was Bothered About NTR Kathanayakudu

Jr NTR is not the only one who has refrained from talking about the NTR Biopic. Barring Mahesh Babu,

none of the A-listers have said a word about the movie. Director SS Rajamouli, who usually praises new releases, too has stayed away from NTR Kathanayakudu. As no one was really talking about the film, Jr NTR might have decided not to go against the tide.