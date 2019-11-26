A Jr NTR Starrer To Release This Friday; Deets Inside!

Jr NTR is arguably one of the most sought-after young stars in Tollywood. The 'Young Tiger' is loved by all and sundry because of his dashing looks and lively screen presence. Now, here is some big news for 'N' fans. In an exciting development, the Tamil-dubbed version of his 2007 hit Yamadonga, titled 'Vijayan' is set to arrive in theatres on November 29. The film's theatrical rights are valued at Rs 35 lakh, which means it needs to gross around Rs 65 lakh to recover the investment.

Many feel that if the dubbing for Jr NTR's character is upto the mark, Yamandonga might emerge as a commercial success in Tamil Nadu, giving the 'Tarak Army' a reason to rejoice.

In case, you did not know, Yamadonga was a fantasy action-comedy that featured the Aravinda Sametha hero in a massy avatar. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it starred Priyamani and Mamta Mohandas as the leading ladies. Khushboo, Mohan Babu and Ali too were a part of the blockbuster. It was later dubbed in Hindi as Lok Parlok.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is working on the eagerly awaited RRR, starring Ram Charan as the parallel lead. The film, helmed by 'Jakanna', is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series and this has piqued the curiosity. It revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters and has plenty of commercial elements. Irish lady Olivia Morris, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, B-town diva Alia Bhatt and Big Game baddie Ray Stevenson too are a part of the magnum opus.

The grapevine suggests that Jr NTR might team up with Koratala Siva after RRR hits screens. There have also been reports of him potentially joining hands with KGF fame Prashanth Neel in the near future. In other words, his fans have plenty to look forward to!

