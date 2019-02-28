Jr NTR Fans Are Disappointed With SS Rajamouli Over This Reason?

Jr NTR is teaming up with hit filmmaker SS Rajamouli yet again for RRR and the reasons are umpteen for his fans to be excited about this big film. Expectations are beyond words and the team is expected to deliver a quality entertainer which would be at par with Baahubali.

The shoot of the film is reportedly progressing and SS Rajamouli has remained tight-lipped regarding the storyline of the movie and thus, leaving the audiences guessing about the exact storyline and genre. The looks of the actors have also been kept under wraps.

Reports have been doing the rounds that Jr NTR would be seen in an altogether new get-up in this movie and the audiences have kept high hopes on the same as well. Recently, JR NTR had attended the pre-release event of Kalyan Ram's 118.

The actor was seen in his usual get-up with a thick moustache and beard and speculations are rife that this has left the Tarak fans a bit disappointed since they were expecting a complete makeover for RRR. Reports doing the rounds suggest that they are very unhappy with SS Rajamouli for not caring about Jr NTR's looks.

However, it is not clear whether this would be Jr NTR's getup for the film or not. SS Rajamouli is well-known for packing some surprises and we definitely can expect something similar from RRR.