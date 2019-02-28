English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Jr NTR Fans Are Disappointed With SS Rajamouli Over This Reason?

    By Manu
    |

    Jr NTR is teaming up with hit filmmaker SS Rajamouli yet again for RRR and the reasons are umpteen for his fans to be excited about this big film. Expectations are beyond words and the team is expected to deliver a quality entertainer which would be at par with Baahubali.

    The shoot of the film is reportedly progressing and SS Rajamouli has remained tight-lipped regarding the storyline of the movie and thus, leaving the audiences guessing about the exact storyline and genre. The looks of the actors have also been kept under wraps.

    Reports have been doing the rounds that Jr NTR would be seen in an altogether new get-up in this movie and the audiences have kept high hopes on the same as well. Recently, JR NTR had attended the pre-release event of Kalyan Ram's 118.

    Jr NTR Fans Are Disappointed With SS Rajamouli Over This Reason?

    The actor was seen in his usual get-up with a thick moustache and beard and speculations are rife that this has left the Tarak fans a bit disappointed since they were expecting a complete makeover for RRR. Reports doing the rounds suggest that they are very unhappy with SS Rajamouli for not caring about Jr NTR's looks.

    However, it is not clear whether this would be Jr NTR's getup for the film or not. SS Rajamouli is well-known for packing some surprises and we definitely can expect something similar from RRR.

    Read more about: jr ntr
    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 17:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue