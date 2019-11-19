Jr NTR Fans Unhappy With Surender Reddy's Claims Of Having Been 'Emotionally Blackmailed'

After Surinder Reddy's Debut Movie

Surender Reddy had made his debut with the film Athanokkade, which had hit theatres in 2004. The Kalyan Ram starrer had emerged as a hit at the box office. In the interview, he opened up that he wanted to team up with Prabhas for his second film.

Director Claims He Was Emotionally Blackmailed

He also added that he was approached by Jr NTR's manager after the film's success. On a lighter note, the director added that he was emotionally blackmailed back then and the manager followed him continuously.

He Decided To Meet Jr NTR

Surender Reddy added that he later decided to meet Jr NTR, especially since he is a big hero. The Sye Raa director also said that Jr NTR narrated a story to him but he didn't like it since it was not suiting his style. Later, they joined hands for Ashoka.

Fans Anguished

Surender Reddy's comments have not gone down well with Jr NTR fans and they took to social media to express their disappointment. Some of them opined that if Surender Reddy teamed up with Jr NTR due to emotional blackmailing, then why did he team up with the actor for Oosaravalli, which marked their second association? They also pointed out that Surender Reddy's Kick 2 had turned out to be a flop at the box office.

Both Are Getting Trolled

Meanwhile, these comments by Surender Reddy have also invited trolls from both sides. While Jr NTR supporters are trolling the director for his claims, fans of other stars have come up with memes and troll posts based on the comments made by the director.