Jr NTR Follows In Prabhas's Footsteps? Tarak To Dub For Hindi Version Of RRR?

Jr NTR, one of the most talented and sought-after stars in Tollywood, will next be seen in the eagerly awaited RRR, marking his first collaboration with 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan. The film, helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, will be released in multiple languages and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Now, here is a major update about RRR. According to reports, Tarak might dub for the Hindi version of the magnum opus.

Jr NTR is quite popular in the Hindi belt due to his stunning looks and impressive screen presence. In fact, his movies Janatha Garage and Temper are quite popular on a noted YouTube channel. As such, if he dubs for RRR, it might help him expand his fan base in the North.

Interestingly, Prabhas recently received favourable reviews for his dubbing in the Hindi version of Saaho. Many feel that this is one of the big reasons behind Jr NTR's decision.

In case, you did not know, RRR is a period-drama that revolves around the fictional exploits of two real-life freedom fighters. The film stars Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut. Actors Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani too are a part of the cast.

Coming back to Jr NTR, he is likely to team up with Trivikram Srinivas after wrapping up RRR.