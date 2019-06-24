English
    Jr NTR Got Injured And Blood Flowed Down His Hand, Actress' BIG Revelation Goes Viral

    By
    |

    There's no denying that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for actor Jr NTR. The 'Young Tiger' suffered a big setback on the personal front when his father and noted actor Harikrishna died after being involved in a car crash. A few months later, Jr NTR received some big news on the professional side of things when Aravinda Sametha opened to a good response at the box office and exceeded expectations. With the turbulent year in the past, Jr NTR is back in the limelight for a sweet reason.

    A Revelation

    During a recent interview with a leading website, actress Karate Kalyani spoke about her bond with Jr NTR and revealed that the Yamadonga actor is a naughty person. Recalling his antics, she said would often trouble an assistant director on the sets of Aadi and treat him like a horse.

    Her Exact Words

    "NTR used to be extremely naughty in the sets of Aadi. He climbed on an assistant director and made him run like a horse. If he used to get hurt, NTR used to hug him. He used to do all naughty acts of a kid. He used to apply the blood on his hand to his shirt. It was fun for him. Once NTR got injured and blood came down from his hand. I was there with him at that time."(sic)

    About NBK And Mohan Babu

    Karate Kalyani also spoke about the numerous controversies surrounding Balakrishna and Mohan Babu and called them 'lies'. She added that the veterans actors are extremely committed individuals who have a lot of talent.

    RRR Diaries

    Meanwhile, Tarak is currently working on RRR that marks his fourth collaboration with SS Rajamouli. The film, touted to be bigger than Baahubali, also stars Ram Charan as the parallel lead. RRR is slated to hit screens in 2020. The buzz is that it has the potential to make Jr NTR and the 'Mega Power Star' pan-India names.

