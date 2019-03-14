Jr NTR Makes A Witty Comment About His Flop Film And Wins Hearts

It is no secret that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for Jr NTR. He suffered a big setback when his dad and veteran politician Harikrishna died in a car crash and left a void in his life. Despite the big loss, he managed to complete work on Aravinda Sametha which emerged as a runaway hit. With the turbulent year behind him, the 'Young Tiger' has turned his attention to RRR which will be directed by SS Rajamouli.

The film's press meet was held earlier today (March 14, 2019) and it proved to be a grand affair. During the event, a scribe asked Jr NTR a question about doing a fantasy film once again.

"After a long gap after doing Yamadonga, you are once again doing a fantasy film RRR with Rajamouli," asked the scribe.

Replying to him, Tarak jokingly said that Shakti too was a fantasy movie and made fun of his own film.

"How did you forget Shakti? You may forget it, but I don't," he added.

In case you did not know, Shakti is one of the biggest flops of Tarak's career. Directed by Meher Ramesh, it also featured Ileana in the lead. The supporting cast had names such as Sonu Sood, Jackie Shroff and Prabhu.

Making fun of one's own failures is not easy. Jr NTR needs to be praised for being such a sport.