    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Jr NTR Might Host The Show On This Condition

    In 2017, the much-loved Jr NTR added a new dimension to his career when he hosted Bigg Boss Telugu and ruled the small screen. Unfortunately, the star could not return for the second season because of his professional commitments. And, as a result, the makers decided to rope in Nani for the show. Sadly, the Natural Star failed to impress a section of the viewers. The makers are looking for someone to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 and replace Nani.

    According to the latest reports, Jr NTR has been approached and he is likely to say yes. However, he will be able take up the offer only if SS Rajamouli allows him to do so. The Baahubali director, who has collaborated with Tarak for RRR, does like not like it when his actors take up new commitments while working on his films.

    Jr NTR

    However, he might make an exception for the Aravinda Sametha actor as Bigg Boss is mostly shot at nights. This is a developing situation and one is likely to get more clarity about it in the coming days.

    If Jr NTR agrees to host the show, it will definitely add a new dimension to it. Moreover, it should help Tarak prove once again that he is the king of the small screen.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
