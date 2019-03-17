Jr NTR Once Expressed His Wish To See This Big Star As Komaram Bheem On Screen!

Parama Veera Chakra

Parama Veera Chakra, the Balakrishna movie, directed by Dasari Narayana Rao was one of the much-awaited movies of Balakrishna. The film that released in the year 2011 was a patriotic movie with the star in dual roles.

Balakrishna as Komaram Bheem

The Balakrishna movie had featured the actor in multiple get-ups. In the film, the actor had made a brief appearance as Komaram Bheem, the freedom fighter and it was appreciated by all.

Jr NT At Parama Veer Chakra Audio Launch

Interestingly, the audio launch ceremony of Parama Veera Chakra was a grand ceremony and it was attended by the team members of the film as well as other stars. Jr NTR was also present for the big function that was held in Hyderabad.

Jr NTR’s Speech

If reports are to be believed, JR NTR, who spoke during the function had sent out a special wish as well. According to the reports, he showered praises on his uncle as well as the movie. The reports suggest that JR NTR expressed his wish to see Balakrishna as Komaram Bheem in a full-length movie in a film directed by Dasari Narayana Rao.