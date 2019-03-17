English
    Jr NTR Once Expressed His Wish To See This Big Star As Komaram Bheem On Screen!

    Jr NTR will be next seen in RRR, the SS Rajamouli movie that is worth waiting for. Upon the recent press meet in connection with RRR, the expectations surrounding the film has increased multi-fold. In the film Jr NTR will essay the character of freedom fighter Komara Bheem in this film, which also stars Ram Charan in an equally important role as Alluri Sitarama Raju. It goes without saying that RRR is Jr NTR's most hyped as well as talked about films till date. Now, here is an interesting instance when Jr NTR had talked about this particular character in the past. Read interesting details regarding this.

    Parama Veera Chakra

    Parama Veera Chakra, the Balakrishna movie, directed by Dasari Narayana Rao was one of the much-awaited movies of Balakrishna. The film that released in the year 2011 was a patriotic movie with the star in dual roles.

    Balakrishna as Komaram Bheem

    The Balakrishna movie had featured the actor in multiple get-ups. In the film, the actor had made a brief appearance as Komaram Bheem, the freedom fighter and it was appreciated by all.

    Jr NT At Parama Veer Chakra Audio Launch

    Interestingly, the audio launch ceremony of Parama Veera Chakra was a grand ceremony and it was attended by the team members of the film as well as other stars. Jr NTR was also present for the big function that was held in Hyderabad.

    Jr NTR’s Speech

    If reports are to be believed, JR NTR, who spoke during the function had sent out a special wish as well. According to the reports, he showered praises on his uncle as well as the movie. The reports suggest that JR NTR expressed his wish to see Balakrishna as Komaram Bheem in a full-length movie in a film directed by Dasari Narayana Rao.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 12:24 [IST]
