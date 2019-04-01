Jr NTR's Reaction To Lakshmi's NTR Is Quite Unexpected

Ram Gopal Varma, one of the most talented filmmakers in Tollywood, is currently in the limelight due to his latest release Lakshmi's NTR which released on Friday (March 29, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. The film, featuring P Vijay Kumar and Yagna Shetty in the lead, revolves around the relationship between NTR and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi while projecting Chandrababu Naidu as the antagonist.

During a recent media interaction, RGV was asked whether Jr NTR ever contacted him regarding Lakshmi's NTR. Replying to the question, the Antham director said that the 'Young Tiger' never contacted him about the film and added that he is 'too young' to know much about what had happened.

"I never could have assumed that Jr NTR knows anything about family scheme as he is too young. He never interacted with me about any characters. In fact, except Balakrishna none from NTR family did try to contact me over the biopic," he added.

Interestingly Tarak's father the late Harikrishna has been projected in less than favourable light in Lakshmi's NTR. As such, Jr NTR's decision to ignore the controversial movie is a bit surprising.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi's NTR has outperformed NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu to emerge as RGV's first big hit in a long time.

