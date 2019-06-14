Jr NTR's Second Son Bhargav Ram Turns 1; The Pictures Sent Out By The Star Are Not To Be Missed!

It is a real special day for Jr NTR as his second son Bhargav Rao is celebrating his first birthday. On this very special day, Jr NTR has sent out a very sweet and special gift for his fans and followers, in the form of a couple of pictures of the tiny tot.

Jr NTR, who has an official Instagram account, made use of the platform to share these pictures. In one of the pictures sent out by him, you could see Bhargav Ram along with his big brother, Abhay Ram. In the other picture, you could see the doting father along with his second son. These pictures sent out by Jr NTR has won the hearts of everyone and it has gone viral within a short time. Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Bhargav Ram on the special day. The Instagram post has already received a good number of likes.

Take a look at the pictures sent out by Jr NTR here..

View this post on Instagram #Bhargav turns one! A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr) on Jun 13, 2019 at 9:34pm PDT

Coming to the work front, JR NTR's next big release will be RRR, the SS Rajamouli movie for which his fans and followers are eagerly waiting for. The film also features Ram Charan in the lead role and is a pan-Indian project.