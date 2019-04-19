English
    Jr NTR's Surprising Tweets About Nani Starrer Jersey Go Viral; Deets Inside!

    Are you a fan of the much-loved Nani? If yes, then we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, actor Jr NTR just took to Twitter and praised the Natural Star's latest release Jersey. Lauding the film, he said that it is a 'roller coaster' experience that has been executed quite well.

    "#Jersey is an outstanding film that took me on a roller coaster ride. Hats off to Gautam Tinnanuri for choosing such a subject and executing it with conviction and brilliance. Kudos to the cast and crew who excelled and supported Gautam's vision," he added.

    Jr NTR

    He added that Nani has hit it out of the park and delivered a terrific performance.

    "Bro @NameisNani , you have hit the ball out of the park with a stellar performance! Brilliant, Brilliant, BRILLIANT ! I will cherish your performance for a long time to come and I am super proud of you #Jersey," added the 'Young Tiger'

    Needless to say, this is a sweet gesture on Jr NTR's part which proves that he has no qualms about praising his qualms.

    In case you did not know, Jersey is a parts-drama and has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It features Shraddha Srinath as the female lead and is her Tollywood debut.

    So, will you be watch Jersey over the weekend? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 18:43 [IST]
