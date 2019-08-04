English
    Jr NTR Sends Out A Special Message About His Friendship With Ram Charan!

    The entire world is celebrating Friendship Day and our Tollywood celebrities too have made it a point to make it a memorable one. It is Jr NTR's tweet on the special day that has gained the maximum attention of netizens and the star's message is definitely an inspiring one.

    As everyone knows, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming movie RRR, which is a big budget venture, directed by SS Rajamouli. The shoot of RRR is currently progressing and the film is expected to release next year. In the film Jr NTR will be seen portraying Komaram Bheema whereas Ram Charan will appear as Alluri Sitharama Raju. Both these celebrities have been best friends since quite some time and Jr NTR's tweet about his friendship with Ram Charan speaks loads about the same.

    "Be slow to fall into friendship...but when thou art in..continue firm and constant" - Socrates ... Perhaps no other quote defines our friendship better #RRRYehDosti, the Aravinda Sametha actor has tweeted.

    This particular tweet of Jr NTR has been getting a good reaction from all over. It has already received a good number of retweets and at the same time, the comment box is also getting filled at a fast pace.

    Interestingly, Ram Charan was also quick to send out a very special photo on the big day. The Rangasthalam actor took to his Instagram page to send out a picture, featuring himself and Jr NTR. This picture has gone viral on social media.

    Some bonds take time to form. But when done, they are forged for life. I've forged one such bond with Tarak, my Bheem! #RRRYehDosti

    A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

    Read more about: jr ntr ram charan
