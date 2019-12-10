Jr NTR To Grace Ala Vaikunthapurramlo's Pre-release Event?

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will be one among the two releases of the upcoming Sankranti season and the Allu Arjun starrer has struck the right chord with its promotions. While the pre-release event of the movie is more than a couple of weeks away, already a few speculations have popped up regarding the grand event in store. According to social media buzz, rumours are doing the rounds that Jr NTR might be taking part in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's pre-release event.

Well, there hasn't been any confirmation regarding this from any sources associated with the movie. It needs to be seen whether these are just speculations especially since news had broken out that Ram Charan might take part in Sarileru Neekevvaru's pre-release event. Interestingly, both Ram Charan and Jr NTR are busy with the works of their upcoming movie RRR, the big-budget venture directed by SS Rajamouli.

Importantly, the pre-release events of both Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are expected to be held in quick successions. While Sarileru Neekevvaru has been scheduled to hit theatres on January 11, 2020, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will grace screens on January 12, 2020. Now, all eyes are on the dates of the pre-release events as well as the special guests who will be taking part in the big events.

Meanwhile, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's teaser will be taking over the online circuits tomorrow. Already, the team has unveiled the first glimpse from the teaser and the complete teaser will be releasing at 5:04 PM on December 11, 2019. Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser created a huge impact on social media and all eyes are now on the teaser of the Allu Arjun starrer.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is expected to be a complete family entertainer.

ALSO READ: Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Teaser To Be Out On December 11: Allu Arjun Fans Excited!