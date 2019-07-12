Jr NTR To Star In KGF Director’s Next? Inside Deets Out!
It is no secret that 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for Tollywood star Jr NTR. The 'Young Tiger' suffered a big blow when his father and noted actor-politician Harikrishna died following a gruesome road accident. Following this, Jr NTR received some good news when his Dushhera release Aravinda Sametha opened to a solid response at the box office and impressed fans. The film, directed by popular director Trivikram Srinivas, featured Jr NTR in a macho new avatar and did full justice to his larger-than-life image. Now, he is in the limelight for a wonderful reason.
Jr NTR To Work With KGF Director?
In an exciting development, Jr NTR might soon collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a big movie. Confirming the same, producer Naveen Yerneni said that Prashanth is likely to meet Tarak in the near future and explore the possibility of a collaboration.
His Exact Words
"We are in talks with Prashanth Neel for Jr NTR garu. Once Prashanth comes and narrates a story to NTR, and if he likes it, then we will take the film forward. That might happen only at the fag end of 2020 as NTR is occupied with #RRR and Prashanth with KGF2."
About RRR
Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently working on RRR, one of the biggest films of his career. The movie, directed by SS Rajamouli, features Ram Charan as the parallel lead and is slated to release in 2020. RRR features young actress Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn too is a part of the cast. While talking about Ajay's role in the movie, the Magadheera director had said that he would be a part of the flashback scenes.
KGF 2 Is Coming
On the other hand, Prashanth is currently working on KGF 2, which is likely to be bigger and grander than the first part. The film is slated to release this December.
So, are you excited about Jr NTR potentially teaming up with Prashanth? Comments, please!