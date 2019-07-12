Jr NTR To Star In KGF Director’s Next? Inside Deets Out!

Jr NTR To Work With KGF Director?

In an exciting development, Jr NTR might soon collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a big movie. Confirming the same, producer Naveen Yerneni said that Prashanth is likely to meet Tarak in the near future and explore the possibility of a collaboration.

His Exact Words

"We are in talks with Prashanth Neel for Jr NTR garu. Once Prashanth comes and narrates a story to NTR, and if he likes it, then we will take the film forward. That might happen only at the fag end of 2020 as NTR is occupied with #RRR and Prashanth with KGF2."

About RRR

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently working on RRR, one of the biggest films of his career. The movie, directed by SS Rajamouli, features Ram Charan as the parallel lead and is slated to release in 2020. RRR features young actress Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. Bollywood star Ajay Devgn too is a part of the cast. While talking about Ajay's role in the movie, the Magadheera director had said that he would be a part of the flashback scenes.

KGF 2 Is Coming

On the other hand, Prashanth is currently working on KGF 2, which is likely to be bigger and grander than the first part. The film is slated to release this December.

So, are you excited about Jr NTR potentially teaming up with Prashanth? Comments, please!